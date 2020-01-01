Drunk drivers face fine of up to VND 40 mln from January 1

The Decree increased the maximum monetary penalty for violations of blood- alcohol content.In case of above 80 mg/100 ml or more than 0.4 mg in one liter of air breathed out, violators will be fined between VND 30 million (US$ 1,295) and VND 40 million (US$ 1,727), car drivers will see their driver's license detained for 22-24 months.Drunk motorcyclists will face fines of VND 6 million (US$ 259)- VND 8 million (US$ 345) and revoked driver's licenses within 22-24 months while bike and rudimentary riders will be fined VND 400, 000 (US$ 17.2)- VND 600,000 (nearly US$ 26).The Decree also supplemented regulations on obtaining information and images from audio and video equipment of individuals and organizations as verification and detection of violations.Besides that, the additional regulations said that individuals or organizations are not permitted to carry out procedures for change and renewal of driver’s licenses for violators.

BY PHAN THAO - Translated by Huyen Huong