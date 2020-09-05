Ex-head of OceanBank, branch on Hai Phong gets death penalty for embezzlement

Four former employees also received lengthy prison sentences in the major corruption trial. Le Vuong Hoang, bank former controller and Nguyen Thi Minh Hue, former head of account ward were convicted and sentenced to life prison for the same charge while Chu Van Nha, former cashier, was given a 20-year prison sentence.



The jury said that former bank employees’ behavior is very serious, infringing on the management of state assets and causing public grievances, which requires strict punishment.

According to the indictment, from 2012 to August, 2017, defendants had abused their positions and exploited the loophole in management to embezzle money of customers by making fake bank accounts and fake documents for loans.

They embezzled the amount of nearly VND423.3 billion.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan