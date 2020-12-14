Facebook removes 400 percent more posts that violate laws

The figure was reported in the response of the Ministry of Information and Communications to a Hai Phong voter's recommendations on measures to prevent wrong viewpoints and misrepresentations of hostile forces against Vietnam online.

These forces were taking advantage of the online environment, especially social networks, to spread poisonous information, defame and smear cadres, and distort the policies of the Party and State on the threshold of the 13th National Party Congress, claimed the voter.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has implemented many strong measures in recent years, requiring businesses such as Facebook and Google to provide cross-border services to control and prevent the spread of poisonous information.

Specifically, Facebook has removed 290 fake personal accounts propagandising against the State following the request of the ministry from the beginning of this year.

This platform also removed 154 pages that posted false information, propagandising content against the Party and State, defaming and discrediting many organisations.

In addition, YouTube blocked and removed more than 29,000 violating videos and 24 reactionary channels with thousands of videos containing anti-Party content on YouTube.

The ministry blocked 1,714 poisonous websites and blogs in the online environment, violating the law with tens of thousands of negative posts.

Apart from requiring businesses to check, remove and block wrong content, the Ministry of Information and Communications also works with local authorities to handle administrative violations to deter lawbreakers.

Of these, there were 26 cases where reprimands were doled out and 45 in which a total of more than VND323.5 million (US$14,000) was fined.

In addition, the ministry noted some limitations on technical solutions and policies, which need to be fixed.

It will continue to implement measures on mechanisms and policies, supplement strict sanctions, and co-ordinate with cross-border service providers to tighten the control of content in the cyberspace.

In addition, it will develop and disseminate rules, social standards and safety skills for internet users in Vietnam.

Other ministries, departments and agencies must work with the Ministry of Information and Communications to handle network violations related to management when necessary.