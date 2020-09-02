Fine of US$2,148 to be imposed on animal husbandry violations

The government has submitted its proposal to the Standing Committee of the National Assembly.



According to the proposal, an individual violator will pay a fine of VND50 million, VND100 million and VND50 million if they make violations in husbandry activities, business and production of products to treat husbandry waste and planting.

At the meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Legal Affairs yesterday, the committee assessed the proposal on administrative fine for animal husbandry violations.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said at the meeting that there has been no regulations for the maximum fine in the Administration Law; therefore, the government has built the regulations for maximum fine in husbandry and planting so that inspectors can rely on it to impose fines on violators.

At the meeting, members of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Legal Affairs all agreed with the proposal. Additionally, they suggested more clarifications of husbandry violations as well as husbandry activities and business and production of products to treat husbandry waste.





By Anh Phuong - Translated by Dan Thuy