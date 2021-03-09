First-instance trial opens for Phu Tho ethanol plant case

There are 12 defendants in the case, including former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) Dinh La Thang; former Chairman of the Board of Directors and former General Director of the PetroVietnam Construction JSC (PVC) Trinh Xuan Thanh; and several former executives of PetroVietnam, PVC and the PetroVietnam PetroChemicals and Biofuel JSC (PVB).



Trinh Xuan Thanh has been charged with “violating regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences” under Article 224, Clause 3 of the Penal Code 2015, and “abusing position and power while performing duties” under Article 356, Clause 3.

Thang, meanwhile, has been accused of “violating regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences.”

A total of 31 lawyers will represent the defendants during the 10-day trial.

According to the indictment, Thang signed a resolution to approve the investment in the Phu Tho ethanol project in October 2007. With Thanh’s support, PVC/Alfa Laval/Delta-T joint contractors, who had no previous experience in carrying out ethanol projects, were assigned to be in charge of the project.

As a result, the project was continuously behind schedule and stopped in March 2013 with no construction items done.

Wrongdoings of the defendants were said to cause a loss of more than VND543 billion (US$23.49 million ).