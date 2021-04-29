  1. Law

Five crew members illegally enter territorial waters of Phu Quoc

SGGP
While the coastguardsmen of the Vietnam Coast Guard High Command's Region 4 were performing a patrol on the territorial waters of Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang Province, they detected and arrested two tugboat pushing barges carrying five suspects illegally entering Phu Quoc from Cambodia at 5 p.m. on April 27. 
Through the investigation process, all those initially admitted that they are Vietnamese citizens trying to illegally enter Phu Quoc from the neighboring country by sea. They intended to go to Ha Tien City. 

Five crew members illegally enter territorial waters of Phu Quoc ảnh 1 Five crew members were detected and arrested after they illegally entered Phu Quoc from Cambodia
The coastguardsmen made a record and handed over the ships above to the border post of An Thoi Port for investigation. These people were sent to the Medical Center of Phu Quoc City for quarantine according to regulations.

By Vinh Thuan - Translated by Huyen Huong

