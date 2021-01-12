Flight attendant transmitting coronavirus to others prosecuted under Article 240

The flight attendant or patient 1,342 returned to Vietnam from Japan on November 14 on the flight VN5301 and stayed at a centralized quarantine facility managed by Vietnam Airlines in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Binh District from November 14 to November 18. During four days in the quarantine ward, he contacted one colleague, patient 1,325 returning to Vietnam from another flight.



After two negative tests, the flight attendant and all passengers of the flight VN5301 were then allowed to self-quarantine at home at 50 Bach Dang Street in Tan Binh District. He had contact with his mother and two friends including one woman and one man who tested positive later during the period.

The third test result of the flight attendant came out to be positive and he became F0 (the infected person) and he had transmitted the disease to three others.

Police in Ho Chi Minh City decided to launch criminal investigation into the case "Spreading dangerous infectious disease to humans" on December 3.

Presiding the press brief on December 3 , Deputy Director of the city Police Department Colonel Nguyen Sy Quang said the Covid-19 is developing complicatedly in the world.

Responsible agencies in Vietnam generally and in the southern metropolitan particularly have been making efforts to control the disease. However, the flight attendant had low awareness of the disease to flout the quarantine regulations causing serious consequences.

Accordingly, police investigators decided to prosecute the flight attendant.

With regard to the role of organizations involving in the case, Colonel Quang said that police officers will carry out thorough investigation to verify responsibilities of each organizations and individual to have proper penalties.

At the press brief, Tu Luong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, said about police and HCM authorities' point of view in handling the case. Police investigators will work to address accountabilities of relevant individuals as well as responsibilities of the people’s committees of relevant districts. The Department of Information and Communications will work with HCMC Police to provide further information about the case.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Uyen Phuong