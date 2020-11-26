Former Hanoi chairman prosecuted for appropriating State secret documents

His accomplices are former policeman Pham Quang Dung, Chung’s driver Nguyen Hoang Trung who is also a member of the staff of the editorial-secretariat section at the Office of the Hanoi People’s Committee, and another staff of the section Nguyen Anh Ngoc.

On May 14, the Ministry of Public Security began investigations into a case at Nhat Cuong Technic Co. and relevant units. The investigation agency determined that Chung and his wife, Nguyen Thi Truc Chi Hoa, had rights and obligations associated with the case.

Chung then asked Dung to provide him with documents and information on the case.

Between July 2019 and June 2020, at Chung’s request, Dung appropriated nine relevant documents listed as “State secrets” and gave six to Chung.

Trung and Ngoc took part in printing and adjusting three of the documents.

According to the indictment, the men confessed their wrongdoing during investigations.

Vietnamplus