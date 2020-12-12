Former Hanoi mayor sentenced to five-year imprisonment

Pham Quang Dung, a former officer at the Investigation Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes under the Ministry of Public Security, was given a jail term of four years and six months, while Nguyen Hoang Trung, a former officer of the Hanoi Department of Public Security and Chung’s driver; and Nguyen Anh Ngoc, former deputy head of Cau Giay district’s division of public security and assigned to work at the Hanoi People’s Committee’s Office, received imprisonment sentences of 24 months and 18 months, respectively.



The three defendants were also accused of “appropriating confidential state documents” under Article 337 of the Penal Code 2015.



According to the indictment of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, Chung and his wife, Nguyen Thi Truc Chi Hoa, had rights and obligations associated with the case at the Nhat Cuong Company under the supervision of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption.

Chung asked Dung to provide him with documents and information related to the case.

At Chung’s request, Dung stole nine relevant documents listed as “State secrets” and gave six to Chung between July 2019 and June 2020.

Trung and Ngoc took part in printing and adjusting three of the documents.

The one-day closed trial’s sentences were pronounced publicly.