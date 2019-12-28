Former Minister Nguyen Bac Son receives life sentence for bribery

Of the accused, former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son was sentenced to 16 years in prison for breaking regulations on public investment capital management and use causing serious consequences and life imprisonment for taking bribes.

According to the jury, Nguyen Bac Son’s family had paid VND66 billion (US$2.85 million) to repair the consequences as of December 27.

Former Minister of Information and Communications Truong Minh Tuan received a total of 14 years in prison for breaking regulations on public investment capital management and use causing serious consequences and taking bribes.

Former chairman of MobiFone, Le Nam Tra, was sentenced to 23 years in jail while MobiFone's former director general Cao Duy Hai got 14 years in prison for the same charges.

Pham Dinh Trong, former head of the Enterprise Management Department under the ministry, received five year imprisonment for breaking regulations on public investment capital management and use causing serious consequences.

For the same charge, Pham Thi Phuong Anh, former deputy director general of MobiFone, Ho Tan Tuan, member of the Members' Council of MobiFone, Nguyen Manh Hung, former deputy director general of MobiFone and Nguyen Bao Long, former deputy director general of MobiFone got two years and six months in prison each. Meantime, Phan Thi Mai Hoa, former member of the Members' Council of MobiFone and Nguyen Dang Nguyen, former deputy director general of MobiFone got two year imprisonment.

Vo Van Manh, former director of AMAX Valuation and Investment Consultancy Company was sentenced to three years in prison. Hoang Duy Quang, director of the northern branch of AMAX got three year imprisonment.

Pham Nhat Vu, former chairman of AVG, was sentenced to three years in prison for giving bribes.

Nguyen Bac Son at the court on December 28 (Photo: VNA)

By Gia Khanh – Translated by Phuong Ho