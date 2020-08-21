The Division of Cyber Security and Hi-tech Crime Prevention in Hanoi said that it decided to take criminal proceedings against four men who defrauding more than 5,000 Americans who were trying to buy Covid-19 protective equipment online to appropriate nearly $1 million.



These men are Nguyen Duy Toan, born in 1987 , Phan Dinh Thu, born in 1998 in the Northern Province of Thanh Hoa; Tran Quoc Khanh, born in 1984 in the capital city of Hanoi and Do Chi Huy, born in 1993 in the Central-Highlands Province of Dak Lak. Toan is the ring leader because he has IT knowledge.

According to police investigators, these men have taken advantaged of shortage of medical protective equipment against Covid-19 in the US, they have operated 110 websites that offered personal protection equipment (PPE), including hand sanitizers, masks and disinfectant wipes, and received money from the Americans.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Homeland Security Investigations has informed Vietnamese police about the ring.

Police investigators have found out these men. Carrying out a raid into their apartments in Hoang Mai District in Hanoi, police officers seized seven computers, two laptops and some document relating the case.

By Gia Khanh - Translated by Dan Thuy