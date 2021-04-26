(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Following the report of the woman, she did not see her companion about 10 minutes later since the man said goodbye to her to shoot views nearby. When the man did not come back, she was searching for him but failed so the woman decided to report to the authorities.

Currently, the functional forces promptly search and find the missing link of the man.According to a leader of Dak Sor, two visitors traveled to the Dray Sap waterfall tourist area from Ho Chi Minh City to enjoy the beauty here without swimming in the waterfall on April 24.