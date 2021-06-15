Gambling ring worth over US$65 mln got busted

Bui Tuan Anh leads the gambling ring (Photo: C.T)



The police arrest 20 people involved in the ring and seize shotguns, bullets, swords, machetes and equipment serving the gambling. (Photo: C.T)



The ring has been organized in the surrounding areas of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces since June, 2020, transacted over VND1,500 billion (over US$65 million) in total, authorities said.

Previously, on June 13, hundreds of police raided 19 different places in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong Province to arrest Bui Tuan Anh, born in 1990, residing in Nam Dinh Province along with 20 other people.At the sites, the police forces seized shotguns, bullets, swords, machetes and equipment serving the gambling. Through the investigation process, the functional agencies confirmed that Tuan Anh was a member of the underworld.Currently, the police performed criminal custody for Tuan Anh and more than 20 people on the violation of illegally organizing gambling, storing and using military weapons.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Huyen Huong