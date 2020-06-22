Group of gangsters kidnap businessman, rob him of US$1,5 million

Gangsters Ho Ngoc Tai, born in 1989; Tran Ngoc Hoang, born in 1983 both in the Central City of Da Nang; Nguyen Van Duc, born in 1996 in the Central-Highlands Province of Dak Lak; Trinh Tuan Anh, born in 1985 in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5; Bui Quang Chung, born in 1996 in HCMC’s Hoc Mon District; Mai Xuan Phot, born in 1992 in the Central Province of Quang Nam and Truong Chi Hai, born in 1989 in HCMC’s Binh Thanh District allegedly kidnapped a businessman.



According to police’s document, in the middle of May, the family of a businessman comprising the couple and a baby drove a car from Lam Dong to HCMC.

When the businessman's vehicle was moving along the expressway Long Thanh – Dau Giay in the Southern Province of Dong Nai, it collided with another vehicle ; therfore, the husband got off to talk to the driver of the other car.

In the nick of time, two cars behind soon came and a group of young gangsters with guns, knives and needles forced the husband into their car while the wife and the baby were forced to get on another car.

The gangsters destroyed the journey camera and the GPS navigation system in the businessman’s car and drove it along the way.

During the trip, the gangsters were beating the businessman asking for e-wallet password. As fearing that the gangster will inject HIV virus into the baby and the wife as their threats, the husband provided the password and the gangsters have transferred VND35 billion to their account easily.

Not satisfactory, the gangsters continued asking the businessman to transfer additional amount of $9.5 million into the e-wallet; however, because the businessman’s begging not to beat any more in the phone, his relatives stopped transferring the money.

During two hours of keeping the business and his wife and the baby, the gangsters couldn’t take anything more; therefore, they left the family in HCMC’s District 2.

By special skill, police arrested seven men of the gangster group on June 21. Police officers announced some men in the group including one private detective had relationship with the family before. The gangsters had used high-technology to follow the family’s trip on the day.

Police investigators are furthering probe into the case.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Anh Quan