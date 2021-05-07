49 cartons containing 122,500 medical masks with unclear origin

After receiving information from residents, a traffic patrol team under the Traffic Police Department of Ha Tinh Province checked and arrested a 47-year-old driver along with a truck at Km37+500 on the National Highway 8A in Quang Diem Commune, Huong Son District.At the site, the driver could not provide any invoices or receipts of the medical masks above. The man lives in Nam Cuong Commune, Nam Dan District, Nghe An Province.The functional forces currently continue to investigate and handle the violation following the law.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong