Hai Phong City's police seize over 665 kilograms of drug

SGGP
The Police of Hai Phong City yesterday released an initial information related to 665.2 kilograms of drug inside a container being on the way to the capital city of Hanoi.

More than 665 kilograms of dried marijuana-based drug are seized.

Accordingly, the functional forces detected a shipping container with suspicion of illegal drug sent from a Singaporean individual to TaKan Vietnam Trading Joint Stock Company, based on 112 Sai Dong, Long Bien District in the capital city of Hanoi.

Earlier, the police cooperated with the Customs division of Hai Phong City to inspect the above container and discovered 665.2 kilograms of dried marijuana-based drug on December 22. 


By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Huyen Huong

