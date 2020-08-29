Hanoi chairman detained in state secret appropriation allegation

On July 21, the other accused persons for the same offence, including Nguyen Anh Ngoc working at the secretariat at the Hanoi People’s Committee, Nguyen Hoang Trung, a driver of Chung, and Pham Quang Dung, a former officer at the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes under the Ministry of Public Security were also put into temporary detention; while Nguyen Duc Chung was required to immediately suspend work in 90 days.



They are being investigated for alleged appropriation of documents containing state secrets, and wrongdoings of smuggling, violations of accounting and bidding regulations causing serious consequences, and money laundering at Nhat Cuong Trading & Technical Services Co. Ltd.,



The investigation police agency conducted an urgent search of Chung’s house in Hanoi's Dong Da District and his working place on Friday night.







By Do Trung - Translated by Kim Khanh