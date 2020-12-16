  1. Law

Hanoi drivers shocked at parking tickets on car windshields

From December 12, Hanoi traffic police started attaching parking tickets to car windshields instead of towing cars violating traffic regulations to the traffic police’s parking lot like before.

The police officer takes photos as an evidence of an illegally parking car (Photo: SGGP)

Traffic police in the capital city launched a campaign to ensure traffic order and safety on roads, railways, and inland waterways.
As per the police plan, a car is found to be parked illegally without the driver inside, police officers will take photos as an evidence of the fault and stick the violation notice on the windshield.
In Cau Giay District, a group of traffic police officers were strict in handling violators. Within one hour, in intersection Vu Pham Ham - Trung Kinh, police officers wrote two records to fine two violators.
Along Trung Kinh Street, police officers issued tickets on car windshields without drivers illegally parking in some places. Generally, drivers were aware of their fault agreeing to pay fine of VND900,000 (US$38.9) each.
Major Nguyen Viet Anh from traffic police team no. 6 in Hanoi said that 15 days after receiving the parking tickets on car windshields, car owners must pay the fine or else police officers will send notice documents to the registration agency and to local administrations of the district where owners are living.

Hanoi drivers shocked at parking tickets on car windshields ảnh 1 A parking ticket is attached on car (Photo: SGGP)
Hanoi drivers shocked at parking tickets on car windshields ảnh 2 A police officer is attaching ticket on windshield (Photo: SGGP)

By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

