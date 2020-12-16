Hanoi drivers shocked at parking tickets on car windshields

Traffic police in the capital city launched a campaign to ensure traffic order and safety on roads, railways, and inland waterways.



As per the police plan, a car is found to be parked illegally without the driver inside, police officers will take photos as an evidence of the fault and stick the violation notice on the windshield.

In Cau Giay District, a group of traffic police officers were strict in handling violators. Within one hour, in intersection Vu Pham Ham - Trung Kinh, police officers wrote two records to fine two violators.

Along Trung Kinh Street, police officers issued tickets on car windshields without drivers illegally parking in some places. Generally, drivers were aware of their fault agreeing to pay fine of VND900,000 (US$38.9) each.





A parking ticket is attached on car (Photo: SGGP) A police officer is attaching ticket on windshield (Photo: SGGP) Major Nguyen Viet Anh from traffic police team no. 6 in Hanoi said that 15 days after receiving the parking tickets on car windshields, car owners must pay the fine or else police officers will send notice documents to the registration agency and to local administrations of the district where owners are living.

By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan