Through an investigation into some 1,300 dead newborns found in a rented house in the district, police revealed a group of young people have collected dead newborns abandoned at private clinics and hospitals in Hanoi for burial as a voluntary charity work.



However, environment watchdog will jump into probe of these corpses make bad impact on environment.

Ha Dong District Police are continuing investigation to make clear the case.

By Minh Tam - Translated by Dan Thuy