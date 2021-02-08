HCMC Eye Hospital’s leaders prosecuted and detained

The other accused persons for the same offence included Deputy directors of HCMC Eye Hospital Vo Thi Chinh Nga and Phi Duy Tien together with a former head of a department in the hospital.



They are being investigated for violating regulations on the operation management and organization, financial mistakes, bidding violations causing losses and wastefulness, according to the investigation police agency.

On December 16, 2020, Director and vice director of HCMC Eye Hospital, Nguyen Minh Khai and Vo Thi Chinh Nga were required to immediately suspend work in 90 days from December 15. The decision was issued by the People’s Committee of HCMC following the requirement of the Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security, that was sent to the municipal People’s Committee on November 13.

Earlier, the Investigation Agency on November 4 conducted an urgent search warrant at the working place of the HCMC Eye Hospital's leaders.

Nguyen Duc Khai, former vice director of Nguyen Trai Hospital, was assigned as director of HCMC Eye Hospital in 2017. He has been alleged to select winning bidders who are his acquaintances and has not got career professionalism at work.

By An Phuoc – Translated by Kim Khanh