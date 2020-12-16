HCMC Eye Hospital’s leaders suspended from duties for 90 days

The decision has been issued by the People’s Committee of HCMC on December 16 following the requirement of the Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security, that was sent to the municipal People’s Committee on November 13.



Earlier, the Investigation Agency on November 4 conducted an urgent search warrant at the working place of the HCMC Eye Hospital's leaders.

They are being investigated for violating regulations on the operation management and organization, financial mistakes, bidding violations causing losses and wastefulness, according to the investigation police agency.

Nguyen Duc Khai, former vice director of Nguyen Trai Hospital, was assigned as director of HCMC Eye Hospital in 2017. He has been alleged to select winning bidders who are his acquaintances and has not got career professionalism at work.





By Chau Trinh – Translated by Kim Khanh