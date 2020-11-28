  1. Law

HCMC Police arrest Korean man wanted for murdering fellow-countryman

Through inquiry, the Division of Criminal Investigation under Ho Chi Minh City Police Department in partnership with police in District 2 arrested suspect Jeong In Cheol in connection with the murder of a fellow countryman from South Korea when he was hiding in District 2.

According to initial information, the owner of a three-story house in Tan Hung Ward, District 7 yesterday evening discovered a suitcase containing black plastic bags in a room in his house which was leased by a foreigner, who unexpectedly terminated his leasing contract ahead of time.
In the plastic bags was a dismembered body.
Police in District 7 were being on the lookout for Jeong In Cheol, born in June 29, 1985 because the man who is director of a company was involved in the murder. 
Police cordoned off the street to examine the crime scene and started collecting testimonies from related people. They verified the dead man whose body was dismembered before being put into a large black plastic bag and left in a pink suitcase is a Korean national. The suspect is also Korean man. 
