HCMC Police arrest Korean man wanted for murdering fellow-countryman

According to initial information, the owner of a three-story house in Tan Hung Ward, District 7 yesterday evening discovered a suitcase containing black plastic bags in a room in his house which was leased by a foreigner, who unexpectedly terminated his leasing contract ahead of time.



In the plastic bags was a dismembered body.

Police in District 7 were being on the lookout for Jeong In Cheol, born in June 29, 1985 because the man who is director of a company was involved in the murder.



Jeong In Cheol Police cordoned off the street to examine the crime scene and started collecting testimonies from related people. They verified the dead man whose body was dismembered before being put into a large black plastic bag and left in a pink suitcase is a Korean national. The suspect is also Korean man.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Dan Thuy