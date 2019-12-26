HCMC police arrest S. Korean suspect of robbery-murder

The suspect had planned the robbery-murder before entering Vietnam and leave soon after taking property.

According to the suspect, it’s not a grudge crime, he just wanted to take jewelry away.



The Korean young man confessed at the police station that he has known the victim’s family before. He spent 5 or 6 hours studying how to break into the victim’s house in Phu My Hung, an affluent area in District 7.

Early morning on December 21, he broke into the home and stabbed the woman to death and seriously injured her husband and daughter.

He took away four cell phones and some documents then he drove the family’s car to Thu Thiem Bridge in District 2 where he burnt the car.

He later rented a room in a hotel in Pham Ngu Lao Street in District 1 in a time before leaving Vietnam.

Police in three district 1, 2 and 7 worked together to find out the suspect. With their skills, police at last identified suspect Lee Hyeong Won.

Policemen raided the hotel on December 25 to arrest Lee Hyeong Won who continuously denied his crime to police officers.

However, the evidence gathered could prove Lee Hyeong Won broke into the house and murdered the Korean woman, he admitted his crime eventually.

By CHI THACH - Translated by UYEN PHUONG