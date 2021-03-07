Particularly, the police force in Go Vap District detected five Chinese nationals without medical declaration at Queen hotel at 537/8 Nguyen Oanh Street, Go Vap District at midnight on March 5. These people admitted to illegally immigrating to Vietnam from Fujian Province (China) by road and then they took an automobile from the North to Ho Chi Minh City.At 1:30 a.m. on March 6, the Criminal Police Division under the HCMC Department of Public Security in coordination with District 1’s Police performed administrative check to the vehicle carrying 13 foreigners parking in front of Symphony hotel at 120 Ly Tu Trong Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1. The vehicle was operated by a Go Vap District- based man.Initially, the man confessed that he took these foreigners to Symphony hotel for staying. At the hotel, the police officers discovered additional 22 Chinese without medical declaration.The HCMC Department of Public Security has asked the police forces in District 1 and Go Vap District to coordinate with healthcare centers in the two districts to take samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing and conduct quarantine for 35 illegal Chinese immigrants as per regulations. Besides, functional forces will also clarify the business operation of the above mentioned hotels as regulated.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Huyen Huong