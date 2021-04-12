HCMC police handling case of money appropriation from company in Dubai

Accordingly, on May 6 of 2020, Ngo To Lap - representative of Viet Phong Thinh Co. Ltd – signed a glove sales contract with Mac World Middle East FZE.

After receiving US$150,000 from the contract partner, Viet Phong Thinh Co. Ltd. did not observe the conditions laid out in that contract, leading to a contract cancelation and an agreement that this company must return the deposit to Mac World Middle East FZE.

However, Viet Phong Thinh Co. Ltd. only sent $30,000 and then moved to another location without notice.

Initial investigation reveals that Ngo To Lap (born in 1988) does not stay at his permanent address of Ward 7 in District 5 of HCMC. PIA asks that Lap immediate report to Police Officer Pham Anh Tuan (mobile phone number 0902620666) from the Office of Economy Police at the address of 674 Ba Thang Hai Street in District 10 for further investigation on the case.

In related news, PIA is working on the case of Nguyen Thi Kim Hang (born in 1984 and living in Binh Chanh District of HCMC), who was reported by Nguyen Thi Thai Ngoc – Director of Quoc Nhan Co. Ltd. – about violation of the contract to help Quoc Nhan Co. Ltd. receive the humanitarian aid of gloves for sale later on.

After receiving VND2 billion (approx. $86,800) from Ms. Ngoc, Hang ran away. PIA requests that Ms. Hang contact Police Officer Pham Minh Tam (mobile phone number 0693187680) of PC01 at the address of 268 Tran Hung Dao Street in District 1 for further investigation.

By Thuc Han – Translated by Thanh Tam