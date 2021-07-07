  1. Law

HCMC Police launches patrols to strengthen Covid-19 prevention, control

SGGP
To implement the urgent measures on Covid-19 prevention and control, the Municipal Department of Public Security yesterday said that it has been implementing patrols to tighten and control the pandemic situation in the city up to July 10.
HCMC Police launches patrols to strengthen Covid-19 prevention, control ảnh 1 (Illustrative photo:SGGP)
Particularly, the HCMC Police collaborated with medical forces of the city, districts and Thu Duc City to conduct investigations, pandemic tracking, zoning and distinguishing; ensuring the safety and security in isolated and social distancing areas, vaccination and Covid-19 sample test areas.
Besides that, the police forces have strengthened fighting and preventing the activities of taking advantage of the Covid-19 prevention and control to distort party or state policies and incite disorder. They have also accelerated suppression of criminal organizations and related matters, focused on fighting against vaccination fraud and counterfeit Covid-19 vaccines smuggling and supply.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more