HCMC Police launches patrols to strengthen Covid-19 prevention, control

Particularly, the HCMC Police collaborated with medical forces of the city, districts and Thu Duc City to conduct investigations, pandemic tracking, zoning and distinguishing; ensuring the safety and security in isolated and social distancing areas, vaccination and Covid-19 sample test areas.

Besides that, the police forces have strengthened fighting and preventing the activities of taking advantage of the Covid-19 prevention and control to distort party or state policies and incite disorder. They have also accelerated suppression of criminal organizations and related matters, focused on fighting against vaccination fraud and counterfeit Covid-19 vaccines smuggling and supply.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong