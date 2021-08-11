HCMC Police seize illicit batch of drug advertised to treat Covid-19

The detected drug named Lianhua Qingwen without origin.



The drug consignment above was found in a house in An Duong Vuong Street, Binh Tri Dong Ward, Binh Tan District. The total value of the consignment is estimated at around VND200 million (over US$8,700).

Through the checking and investigation process, all the boxes had been reportedly bought from a person in Mong Cai City, Quang Ninh Province with the price of VND78,000 (US$3.4) per box. After that, they were transported to Ho Chi Minh City for sale in the market.

Accordingly, the new drug is being advertised to treat symptoms of cough, fever, sore throat and Covid-19 disease.



By Diep Van, Van Minh-Translated by Huyen Huong