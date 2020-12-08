Major General Le Hong Nam, director of the municipal Department of Public Security, made the statement at a press meeting yesterday..



Through investigation, police department discovered signs of serious violations at the police station in Phu Tho Hoa Ward in Tan Phu District. According to the present regulations, police must issue harsh penalties on violators. Therefore, Director of the municipal Department of Public Security decided to suspend 25 officers at the unit carrying the probe into the case, said Major General Le Hong Nam.

Among 25 police officers, eight have been arrested for further investigation.

With regard to leaders of the police station in Phu Tho Hoa Ward, police must collect more information before arriving at the final conclusion; however, leaders of the station will first write a letter acknowledging their wrongdoings.

Plice in Ho Chi Minh City November 10 decided to prosecuted and arrested senior lieutenant Le Dinh Vu, a police officer in Phu Tho hoa Ward, who was charged with "abusing positions and powers while on duty. The senior lieutenant was accused of involving in the group of police officers who freeing detained drug dealers after receiving bribes.

Senior lieutenant Vu was suspended from work yet his military register has not been withdrawn.

Before, police arrested and initiated legal proceedings against even police officers working in the station in Phu Tho Hoa Ward on November 6

Police also searched the houses and offices of seven police officers on November 5. According to preliminary investigation, a man was arrested by police in Phu Tho Hoa Ward for possession of narcotics in October 6, 2019. He was taken to the police station for further investigation.

Senior lieutenant Nguyen Dang Chien of the station told the criminal that if he agreed to pay some money, police will released him. The criminal was allowed to contact his relative, who brought VND100 million to the station. The criminal was released on the next day.

Another drug seller who was arrested on December 8, 2019 was also released from the police station in Phu Tho Hoa Ward after his relatives brought VND140 million (US$6,000) and two maces of gold to put in the station’s toilet.

Presently, police in HCMC are still expanding the investigation.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Uyen Phuong