HCMC seizes over 10,000 packets of smuggled cigarette

On January 15, the city’s police officers surprised the red- color car with fake license plate 51G - 260.78 which transported smuggled cigarettes to 927/4 Hau Giang Street, Ward 11, District 6 in order to hand over to 43-year-old Dam My Linh.The police seized 7,500 packets of cigarette branded Jet and Hero on the car, around 2,600 packets named Jet, Hero and Esse inside the house that the suspect was renting.When the functional forces found out the location, the driver quickly ran away.The suspect admitted to ordering the large number of smuggled cigarettes from the Long An - Cambodia border to Ho Chi Minh City to consume.

By Ai Chan- Translated by Huyen Huong