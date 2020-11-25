HCMC seizes over 20 kilograms of drug inside non-commercial gifts

During the investigation and verification process, the functional forces detected that the packages have fake address and no beneficiary under the Bill of Lading.20 kilograms of drug included heroin, cocaine and synthetic drug under MDMA form, marijuana, methamphetamine, etc.
Ho Chi Minh City Police yesterday detected and seized more than 20.5 kilograms of different drug types inside nine packages of non-commercial gift.
