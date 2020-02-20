HCMC seizes over 400,000 facemasks without invoices

As reported, the police investigation team cooperated with Market Management Group No. 5 under Ho Chi Minh City Department of Market Management to raid Khai Nam freight service company, based in No.363, 365, 367, Hung Vuong Street, Ward 9, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City at 9:35 am yesterday.



At this site, police discovered 8,183 boxes of face mask (50 pieces per box) with three to five protection classes, and seized a total of 409,150 face masks with 34 different brand names without any invoices or origin documents.



The Market Management Group No. 5 issued a decision of holding the face masks.



According to police force, the owners of the above facemasks are Tu Van Long in District 10 and Tran Thi Thanh Truc in District 1.



Long declared that he planned to transported 20 facemask boxes to Cambodia for profit while Truc declared that she planned to send 112,500 facemasks to Cambodia for charitable purposes.



Currently, the functional forces continue to verify and clarify the case.

