HCMC's authorities expel 52 illegal immigrants

Border guard hand over illegal migrants to authorised forces (Photo: VNA)



The illegal immigrants admitted that with the help of some Vietnamese brokers, they had entered Vietnam via trails and crossings in the northern border then travelled to HCMC by coach, aiming to seek jobs in the city or going to Cambodia.

Ho Chi Minh City's police announced on May 13 that 52 foreigners who had illegally entered the country and were arrested in the city, have been expelled.This is the second time HCMC's authorities have deported illegal immigrants since the start of the year.HCM City's police and relevant agencies have stepped up inspections in an attempt to detect illegal immigrants and impose hefty fines on those who arrange illegal entry and stay for foreigners, amid the resurgence of Covid-19 in many localities.The city's police also launched investigations on several cases.