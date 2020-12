The decision was made by the Investigation Agency under the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department.



Tat Thanh Cang who was born in 1971 in Long An Province and is currently living in District 6 in HCMC. He is being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”, under Article 219 of the 2015 Penal Code.

He has also been suspended from member of the 9th HCMC People's Council for the 2016-2021 tenure.





By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh