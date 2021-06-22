HCMC’s high ranking officials prosecuted

Former deputy of the HCMC Steering Committee on Historic Sites, Tat Thanh Cang at the Investigation Agency (Photo: SGGP)

The other accused persons included P.V.T, former head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Office; H.P.L, former head of the Department of Capital Trade and Investment Management of the municipal Party Committee’s Office; and P.T.T, former deputy head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Office.



They are being investigated for transferring 32 hectares of land in Phuoc Kien Commune from the Tan Thuan Construction and Investment One Member Limited Liability Company to Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Joint Stock Company at a price lower than the current market price, at VND1.29 million (US$56) per sq.m. In contrast to the law, the land was not put up for sale by auction.

On December 16, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Procuracy approved a decision on prosecution and detention of former deputy of the HCMC Steering Committee on Historic Sites, Tat Thanh Cang for violations occurring at Tan Thuan Industrial Development Company and Saigon South Joint Development Company (Sadeco).





By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh