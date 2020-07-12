  1. Law

HCMC’s high ranking officials prosecuted for wrongdoings at Sagri

SGGP
The Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on July 11 issued a decision to prosecute five defendants, including Tran Vinh Tuyen, vice chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee for violations occuring at State-owned company Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri).

HCMC’s high ranking officials prosecuted for wrongdoings at Sagri ảnh 1 Vice chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen has been prosecuted for wrongdoings at Sagri
The other accused persons include Tran Trong Tuan, Deputy head of the HCMC Party Committee office; Phan Truong Son, Deputy director of the Department of Planning and Architecture; Tran Quoc Dat, Deputy head of the Housing Development and Real Estate Market Division under the Department of Construction; Le Tan Hoa, an expert of the Housing Development and Real Estate Market Division under the Department of Construction.
They are being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”, the Ministry of Public Security said.
On the same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed a decision No. 1000/QD-TTg to require Tran Vinh Tuyen to immediately suspend work in 90 days.
Tran Vinh Tuyen and Tran Trong Tuan have also been suspended from members of the 9th HCMC People's Council for the 2016-2021 tenure.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh

