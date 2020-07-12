HCMC’s high ranking officials prosecuted for wrongdoings at Sagri

Vice chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen has been prosecuted for wrongdoings at Sagri

The other accused persons include Tran Trong Tuan, Deputy head of the HCMC Party Committee office; Phan Truong Son, Deputy director of the Department of Planning and Architecture; Tran Quoc Dat, Deputy head of the Housing Development and Real Estate Market Division under the Department of Construction; Le Tan Hoa, an expert of the Housing Development and Real Estate Market Division under the Department of Construction.

They are being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”, the Ministry of Public Security said.

