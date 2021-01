The People’s Committee in Ha Tinh Province yesterday announced to impose the administrative fine on three residents including Ho Van Quang in Ky Son Commune in Ha Tinh Province and Ban Tai Long, Duong Quy Lam hailing from the Northern Province of Thai Nguyen’s Hop Tien Commune for exploiting gold without permission.



The three people were also forced to implement solutions to restore the environment in the area they mined gold.

Local authority also seized Ho Van Quang’s mining tools.





By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan