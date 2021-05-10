Inauguration attendees without facemasks to face disciplinary measure

Inauguration attendees without facemasks (Photo: SGGP)

As per residents’ report to the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province, the attendees at the Hon Cau Marine Reserve’s opening ceremony did not wear facemasks on May 8 according to Covid-19 prevention regulations. Furthermore, these attendees gathered in a barbeque on the beach after the opening ceremony.

Chairman of Binh Thuan Provincial People's Committee has assigned the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to inspect the case.

Under the chairman’s direction, all organization and individuals involving in the case will face disciplinary measures. The Department must submit a report to the Chairman of Binh Thuan Provincial People's Committee on May 11.

Previously, on May 7, the People's Committee of Binh Thuan province issued an official document on enhancing the strict implementation of measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic in the new situation. In which, the authority requested to suspend all unnecessary conferences and meetings.

People must adhere to the 5K message including wearing masks, strictly sanctioning people, tourists, officials, public servants and public employees who do not wear masks in public places. Particularly, employees of public organizations who do not comply with wearing masks will receive disciplinary measures in addition to administrative sanctions according to the present regulations.

By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Anh Quan