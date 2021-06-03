Lam Dong revokes beauty spa’s business license for violating Covid-19 rules

The People’s Committee of Bao Loc City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong revokes business license and ordered a temporary suspension of operation of the Minh Chau Asian beauty spa for violations of COVID-19 prevention regulations. (Photo: SGGP)

The People’s Committee of Ward 1 on June 1 previously asked the beauty spa not to host the mass gathering event until further notice to comply with regulations on prohibition of group gatherings. The beauty spa’s owner signed a commitment document on not hosting the opening ceremony.



However, the beauty spa organized an inauguration party in the evening of the same day with the participation of more than 30 people coming from various provinces and cities of HCMC, Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Bac Giang, Binh Duong, Lao Cai, Thai Binh, Thanh Hoa, Dong Nai and Nghe An.

The Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Bao Loc City forced all participants to measure body temperature, submit health declaration and take a Covid-19 test.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh