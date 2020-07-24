600 boxes of smuggled fresh strawberries are seized



By the early morning of July 23, the Duc Trong District Police coordinated with Aviation Security of Lien Khuong Airport and related units to conduct an administrative inspection over a fresh strawberry shipment sent from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi to Da Lat City.

Based on the initial information, police inspected three trucks carrying a total of 326 foam containers containing about 3.5 tons of strawberries leaving Lien Khuong Airport for Da Lat City at noon of July 22.At the time of checking, drivers could not show documents or receipts related to the origin of the shipment.The functional forces have temporarily seized all products and means of transportation for verification and clarification.The functional forces continued finding strawberries packed in 313 foam containers with Chinese characters outside.Currently, all the fresh strawberries of unknown origin have been brought to the police office for verification and clarification of the owner of the consignment.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong