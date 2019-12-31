Laotian cross-border drug trafficker arrested

As reported, the arrested is a 29- year-old Laotian national Xang Thong Buoi La Van.The Office of Drugs and Crime Prevention under the Border Guards of Quang Tri Province in collaboration with Laotian security forces and relevant units seized 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 20,000 synthetic drug pills, relevant documents and exhibits.During an investigation process, the suspect confessed that he had bought the drugs from his country and transported overnight to avoid the inspection of the functional forces, and then he gathered the drugs close to the border and connected with Vietnamese subjects to seek consumption ways.

BY NGUYEN HOANG- DINH TIEN– Translated by Huyen Huong