Law breakers related to Covid-19 prevention prosecuted

The police of Ngo Quyen District in Hai Phong City yesterday prosecuted 43-year-old Vu Thi Thu Van (living at 92 Dinh Dong Street in Le Chan District) for disobeying state officers on duty. Accordingly, On April 3, Van refused to let the state officer perform the normal Covid-19 prevention procedure and check her temperature before checking out her vehicle. After that, she loudly argued with the team on duty here and even hit one officer on the face.

On the same day, Mr. Doan Van Thuan, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nhi Chau Ward in Hai Duong City, was carrying out his usual patrol when suddenly 39-year-old Tran Van Son, a local resident who has just been released from prison, chased after him with a knife in his hand. Son was quickly overpowered and escorted to the police station.

In Hanoi, the People’s Committee of Truc Bach Ward in Ba Dinh District yesterday imposed an administrative punishment to 3 people for going out without essential needs, 2 of whom went fishing and the other peddled fresh flowers. Each person was fined VND200,000 (approx. US$8.5).

These are the first cases in Hanoi fined for going out with no essential needs during the nationwide social distance time due to the complexity of the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Thanh Tam