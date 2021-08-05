Local officials suspended for golfing during Covid-19 restrictions in Binh Dinh

Previously, Nguyen Cong Thanh, Deputy Director of the province’s Tax Department was temporarily suspended for violating Covid-19 travel restrictions by going to a golf court during the implementation of Directive 15. The official decision of suspension was issued by the director of the Tax Department and is valid for 15 days starting from August 04.

According to reports, Nguyen Van Dung, Nguyen Cong Thanh and two other men within July 31 to August 1 played golf at a resort in Quy Nhon city’s suburb, and came into contact with an employee of the golf course who later tested positive for Covid-19.

The golf course on Nhon Ly peninsula, Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh. (Photo: SGGP) The Quy Nhon City Medical Center on August 4 reported that all four men initially tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 and had been taken to a quarantine zone.



Quy Nhon City since June 2021 has suspended all cultural and sports activities, which of course includes golfing, to implement Covid-19 social distancing.

As a result, the Director of the Binh Dinh Tax Department decided to have Thanh temporarily suspended while his accountability is being discussed.

Quy Nhon City implementing social distancing regulations. (Photo: SGGP) The provincial authorities on the morning of August 05 held a meeting to go over the reports to determine a strict sanction for Thanh in accordance with the law. In October 2019, Nguyen Cong Thanh was demoted from Director of the Binh Dinh Tax Department to Deputy Director due to a number of tax violations during the time he held the position, specifically the two counts of mismanagement incurring huge losses that made headlines back in 2019.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Tan Nghia