Long An detects ten illegal immigrants from Cambodia

SGGP
The High Command of Border Guard of Long An Province yesterday said that Song Trang Border Post in Tan Hung District had just patrolled and detected an illegal immigration case, in which ten people were swimming across Cai Co River to enter Vietnam from Cambodia. 
Long An detects ten illegal immigrants from Cambodia ảnh 1 Ten illegal immigrants from Cambodia
Particularly, at 9:45 p.m. on July 24, the patrol team found 10 illegal immigrants from Cambodia to Vietnam. They were residents of Thanh Hoa and Ha Tinh provinces.
Through the investigation process, they initially declared that they hired a car to travel from the capital city of Phnom Penh to the Vietnam – Cambodia border area and then tried to swim across Cai Co River to enter Vietnam after becoming unemployment due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in Cambodia.

The functional forces have sent those people to a quarantine ward as regulated.

By Ngoc Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong

