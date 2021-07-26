Long An detects ten illegal immigrants from Cambodia

Ten illegal immigrants from Cambodia

Particularly, at 9:45 p.m. on July 24, the patrol team found 10 illegal immigrants from Cambodia to Vietnam. They were residents of Thanh Hoa and Ha Tinh provinces.

Through the investigation process, they initially declared that they hired a car to travel from the capital city of Phnom Penh to the Vietnam – Cambodia border area and then tried to swim across Cai Co River to enter Vietnam after becoming unemployment due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in Cambodia.The functional forces have sent those people to a quarantine ward as regulated.

By Ngoc Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong