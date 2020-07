The border guard station at Lao Bao Border Gate in the North-Central Province of Quang Tri yesterday stopped the vehicle of driver Pham Quang Hung in the Northern Province of Hai Duong.

During the check, border guards detected Nguyen Van Loi hailing from the Northern City of Hai Phong who hid himself in a fridge in the cabin.



Loi is a driver of an exporter. He is currently under temporary quarantine according to Vietnam's regulations.

He will receive penalty after completing quarantine.





