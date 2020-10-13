Man in Mekong Delta receives fine of US$151 for growing marijuana at home

Police officers in Tam Binh District in Vinh Long Province issued an administrative fine on a resident in village 7 in Hoa Loc Commune yesterday because the man was growing marijuana at home.

Before, police officers have used their skill finding roughly 300 marijuana plants with the height of 1.5 meter inside the man’s home. Total marijuana is around 57 kilogram.



Police officers said the plants are grown in the invisible section in the orchard; therefore, it is difficult to discover. Police officers destroyed all plants in the orchard.

The man confessed that he has grown the plant for two months to use as herb for his poultry herd.





By Quoc An - Translated by Anh Quan