Residents in Dak Som Commune, Dak G'Long District, Dak Nong discovered a pickup truck with a corpse inside both which were severely burned.



Through investigation, police officers verified that the vehicle belonged to Do Van Minh, who was secretary of the Party Committee in Lien Ha Commune of Lam Ha District in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong and the corpse in the vehicle was Tran Nho Vuong, a nephew of Minh’s wife.

Director of Dak Nong Province Police Department Colonel Ho Van Muoi said at the press brief that Minh has been incurring a big debt from his business in coffee floor in internet.

Additionally, his wife was falling in debt from selling agricultural products. Therefore, Minh came up with a plan to fake his own death so that he would benefit from the insurance claim. He then bought a life insurance.

According to Colonel Ho Van Muoi, he arrived at a local cemetery in village No.8 in Khe Commune on April 28 with the intention of digging up a corpse for the stunt, but eventually gave up due to exhaustion. Then he made a plan to kill Tran Nho Vuong who was a nephew of his wife.

He bought three petrol containers totally 120 liters and one motorbike which had been kept at a resident’s house, 1.5 kilometer far from the scene.

He came to the farm where Vuong lived and the two had dinner on May 3.

At midnight, Minh hit Vuong on his head to death and then drove the victim’s body on his pickup truck to National Highway 28. He intentionally crashed the vehicle into the side of the road to stage a fake traffic accident.

He left the corpse and the car key inside and set the vehicle on fire. Minh then walked to a nearby house, where he had parked his motorbike in advance, and escaped to the Southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Police officers arrested him in Dong Xoai Town of Binh Phuoc Province at noon on May 10.

This is an unprecedented case in the country, said Colonel Muoi. To bilk his debt and get insurance claim, the man has staged a plan to deceive people around. The fraudster in fake death claim said that he loved Vuong but because of his big debt so he gambled.

At the press brief, Deputy Chairwoman of Dak Nong Province People’s Committee Ton Thi Ngoc Hanh gave VND200 million (US$ 8,601 ) to police officers for early discovery of the crime.

