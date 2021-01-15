Man receives fine of US$86.6 for not declaring health status

The People’s Committee in Tho Dien Commune in Vu Quang District yesterday announced to impose an administrative fine on a resident in the commune because he flouted the Covid-19 regulation.



According to the preliminary information, police officers in Vu Quang District were informed the illegal immigration of the man on January 4, 2021 without filling the health declaration; plus, he didn’t quarantine as per the regulation.

After investigating, police verified the man and five others entered Vietnam on December 24, 2020 without permission through trails in the borderline Nam Giang in the Central Province of Quang Nam and came back his home on December 25.

The man and his son experienced fever on January 2, 2021, they therefore went to a local medical center for examination.

Immediately, police reported the case to the province steering board for Covid-19 Prevention and then rushed the man and his son to the quarantine ward from January 4, 2021 as well as sampled them for testing. The test result came out that they were negative for the Covid-19 virus in the first and second tests.

At present, they are in stable condition.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan