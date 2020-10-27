Medical clinic fined US$ 7,067 for falling foul of regulations

Inspectors from the Department of Health in yesterday decided to impose the fine on the Quoc Te (International ) General Medical Center in District 1 because it has posted advertisement that the health authority has not confirmed.



The center has provided medical services which have not been allowed as well as it has been short of human resources during operation. Moreover, patients’ medical records have not been written full as per the regulations.

Simultaneously, health inspectors also issued fine of VND35 million on Leo Thi Dung, representative of Thang Long Medical Center at 575 Su Van Hanh Street in District 10 and revoked the work permit in 9 months because the clinic has provided more medical services than allowed.

Health inspectors imposed fines of VND71 million on Hong Cuong Medical Clinic at 87 - 89 Thanh Thai Street in District 10; of VND52 million on Thang Long Medicine Company at 575 Su Van Hanh Street; of VND35 million on Thao Vy Beauty Spa.

These above-mentioned medical centers were fined because they didn’t write patients’ record fully according to the regulations, collect higher fee than listed ones and advertised more services than it is permitted.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan