Ministry identifies person sending packages noting “Minister of Transport”

Packages with the note “Minister of Transport”



The representative of the Ministry of Transport confirmed that Minister Nguyen Van The did not send the above packages and the sender was P.K.D, who is a staff of the Ministry of Transport Office with a full-time contract.

This person explained to send wine, Banh com (sweet cake made of green sticky rice and green beans) and tea to his friend in Ho Chi Minh City. Besides, he was afraid of risks to the fragile packages and wanted to shorten shipping time so he decided to stick the note “Minister of Transport”.

Accordingly, the packages had been carried on flight VN7211 of Vietnam Airlines from Noi Bai Airport to Tan Son Nhat Airport on April 26.The ministry halted the work with this person for further verification.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong