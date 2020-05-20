Before, the Ministry received reports from several foreign investors from China, Singapore, and Hongkong who denounced Huy Nhat to appropriate $25 million in investment capital in relation to a resort project in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.



Nearly end of 2019, multiple outlets of the Vietnamese restaurant chain Mon Hue shut down amid alleged unpaid debts. At the time, many firms, businesses and individuals had denounced Huy Nhat to the Department of Police for fraud and appropriation of property.

Groups of foreign investors which had contributed capital to the Horizon Langco project tried to contact him and managers of the company but their efforts were unrewarded.

Through investigation, foreign investors realized that it was just a ghost project plus they failed to contact with Huy Nhat; therefore, they decided to denounce Nhat and the company managers to the Ministry of Police.

Present, the Ministry of Police is furthering investigation.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Anh Quan